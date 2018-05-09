Daniel Amartey out for the rest of the season

Ghanaian and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury.
Amartey had been out of first-team football for two months after injuring his hamstring back in March, in an English Premier League game against Bournemouth.
Daniel Amartey returned to first team training two weeks ago but suffered a repeat of the injury while in action for the club’s U-23 side.
Read also:Ghana marks 17 years after May 9 disaster
The 23-year-old will miss the last two games of the season against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs.
Amartey has made eight appearances so far this season for Leicester City.