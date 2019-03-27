Daniel Arcilesi strikes again as he wins MVP in Greece

Pasa Irodotos may be having a tough season but the performance of Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Arcilesi is an exception from the sort of season the club is having.
Arcilesi was on target again for his Greek side as he scored his second goal of the season.
As a lone goal hero, it was no surprise that he won the Most Valuable Player Award in the matchday 23 fixture against Trikala.
Irodotos who are faced with relegation needs some inspiration to keep their place in the Greek Second Tier League and there was no one to provide the hope of keeping their place in the National League as Arcilesi rose to the occasion scoring in the 49th minute to hand his side a 1-0 victory over Trikala 1963.
Arcilesi’s goal is a major boost for Irodotos as it lifts them out of the relegation zone. The club will be looking forward to more of such spectacular show from the Ghanaian as they hope to beat the drop with seven games to end the season.
Speaking to the media after the game, Arcilesi was excited to have scored and also received the MVP prize “I m very happy to have scored today, I play a holding role and do not get to go forward often so it’s always special when I score but the most important thing is the three points for my team. We are working hard to improve the fortunes of the Irodotos”. he added.