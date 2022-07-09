Daniel Kofi Kyereh begins Freiburg adventure

Black Stars midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has started training with his new teammates at German Bundesliga side Freiburg.
He joined his new teammates for pre-season training this week and will be hoping to kick the ground running.
Kofi Kyereh had been the subject of interest from a lot of clubs in the Bundesliga as Freiburg beat off competition from a lot of clubs for the signature of the Ghanaian.
St. Pauli will receive around €4.5 million for Kyereh, who scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 games through the 2021/22 season.
Speaking after his move, the playmaker expressed excitement and said he could not wait for the commencement of the new season.
“I'm impressed by Freiburg's style of play, appearance and development. I have therefore decided with full conviction to become part of this team and am full of anticipation for the upcoming games in the Bundesliga and Europa League,” Kyereh told the club’s website.
The 26-year-old Ghana international joined St. Pauli from Wehen Wiesbaden ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. In his two seasons with the Boys in Brown he made a total of 67 competitive appearances and was involved in 43 goals (22 goals, 21 assists).