Dates & venues for Women’s FA Cup semi-finals announced

The Semi-final matches of the Women’s FA Cup will happen on Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Accra and Kumasi respectively.
Last season’s finalists Ampem Darko Ladies will play host to Army Ladies on the Bantama Astro turf in Kumasi on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
The Techiman based mostly facet progressed from the quarter closing stage after defeating Police Ladies 2-0 with Army Ladies additionally seeing off decrease tier facet, Anlo Ladies by 7 targets to nil.
Defending Champions Hasaacas Ladies will intention to defend their title once they come up towards Ashtown Ladies on the McDan La Town Park on Wednesday, May 11, within the different semi-final encounter.
Hasaacas Ladies superior to the semi-final stage after eliminating Kumasi Sports Academy 3-2 through penalty shootouts.
The Women’s FA Cup closing will happen on June 4/5, 2022.