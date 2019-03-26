David Accam crowned MLS player of the week

Ghana and Philadelphia Union striker David Accam has been crown the Major league Soccer Player of the week.
The diminutive attacker beat off competition from Kenny Saief of FC Cincinnati, Los Angeles FC midfielder Walker Zimmerman and Orlando City’s Sacha Kljestan.
The 28-year was a beast over the weekend as he helped his side to record a 3-0 win Colombus Crew.
Accam who bagged a brace and assisted the third goal for Philadelphia Union dedicated the goals to his lost dad who passed away last week.
"Everything just came out,” Accam told reporters after the match. “I felt emotional — I just knew my dad was watching this game. Wherever he is, he was watching this game.”
