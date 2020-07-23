Days of insufficient footballs for clubs is history – Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S Okraku says the days of insufficient balls for football Clubs in Ghana is now a thing of the past.
His statement comes on the back of Ghana Football Association (GFA) signing an agreement with kits and football manufacturer Macron Ghana as the Official Match ball sponsor.
The deal, valued at One Million Six Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢1.6m) is for the next three seasons.
Macron will be the official Match Ball partner for three of our products, i.e. Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the National Division One League.
READ ALSO: CK Akonnor lauds Kudus Mohammed for snubbing Premier League interest
Macron will supply the GFA a total of Five Thousand (5,000) pieces of footballs and One Thousand and Five Hundred (1,500) pieces of bibs every season.
Addressing the media, expressed excitement of the new partnership deal.
“This sponsorship will focus on the development of the sport as clubs will have enough footballs at their disposal for training.
“The story of insufficient footballs reported by clubs for an industry that charts its successes to the usage of these balls is indeed a sad story.
“Today, we have changed this story to one that clubs can now boasts of with this exciting and game-changing partnership between Macron Ghana and the Ghana Football Association,” Mr. Okraku stated.
The deal will help the GFA and clubs cut cost as allocation for football and bibs will be taken care of.