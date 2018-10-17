Deportivo Alaves forward Patrick Twumasi fit to face Celta Vigo

Ghanaian international Patrick Twumasi is fit enough for Deportivo Alaves ahead of their La Liga game on Friday.

Patrick Twumasi is reported to be fit for Deportivo Alaves as his side face Celta Vigo on Friday.The 24-year-old missed three games, Getafe, Levante and Real Madrid with an ankle injury.Read also: Patrick Twumasi starts training with Deportivo Alaves



Patrick is set to make a return on Friday and he is expected to be named in the squad by Coach Abelardo Fernandez.



Black Stars head coach excluded Patrick Twumasi from the call-ups to face Sierra Leone due to the injury.