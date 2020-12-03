Disregard reports of Odotei's appointment as CEO - Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have released a statement urging his supporters to disregard reports that they have named Vincent Sowah Odotei as the club's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Media reports this week suggested that Vincent Sowah Odotei is given the nod to return to the position he held before winning the La-Dadekotopon Parliamentary seat four years ago, thus replacing Frederick Moore who has reportedly resigned.
Frederick Moore, who is the CEO of the club has been away due to health-related issues.
Vincent Sowah Odotei who is also the Member of Parliament of La Dade Kotopon is also a Board Member of the club.
In the said statement, Hearts of Oak rubbished Odotei's appointment reports and maintained that the La Dade Kotopon MP "has not expressed interest in taking up that responsibility'.'