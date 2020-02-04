Division One League clubs betrayed me - Abdul Salam Yakubu

Bankroller of New Edubiase, Abdul Salam Yakubu says he has been betrayed by Division One League clubs after they honoured the prelims of the MTN FA Cup matches.
According to Yakubu, the clubs took a decision to boycott the matches after financial matters weren't made clear to them with regards to the sponsorship money but with the exception of Techiman City FC, Berekum Arsenals, New Edubiase FC and Okyeman Planners the rest went behind their back and played.
READ ALSO: 2019/20 MTN FA Cup launched, GFA announce free gate for women and children ...
Speaking to Asempa FM, he said the clubs petitioned Ghana Football Association but the general secretary never replied them.
You have to be loyal everytime, I have never sat down with anyone and talked about an issue whereby I have later betrayed the person.
I was betrayed and I accept it. I (Abdul Salam), George Afriyie, Micky Charles and Alhaji Yakubu Moro, we have been betrayed by the rest of the Division One League clubs but that is not the end of the road, we are all in this system.
For their decision to boycott the MTN FA Cup prelims, the GFA have charged the four said clubs.
A statement from the GFA read: Four Clubs and a Club Official have been charged by the GFA Prosecutor for misconducts and breaches of the GFA's Regulations for respective competitions.
Techiman City FC, Berekum Arsenals, New Edubiase FC and Okyeman Planners have all been charged for failing to honour their MTN FA Cup Preliminary round matches without permission from the GFA and without prior withdrawal notification to the GFA.
The clubs are deemed to have breached Regulation 11 (b) of the FA Cup Regulations, approved by Congress on December 30, 2014 and as amended on November 9, 2015.
The GFA Prosecutor has recommended that all four clubs are declared losers of their respective matches and not allowed to enter into the FA Cup competition for the next two seasons (2020/2021 and 2021/2022). It is also recommended that all clubs are fined an amount of GHc5000.00 each.
Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito could suffer a one match ban and pay a fine of GHc5000 for misconducting himself towards a match official away from the field of play and using abusive language against match officials after a match contrary to Regulation 34 (2) and 34 (3) (c) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.
Meanwhile the GFA Disciplinary Committee will soon come out with its decision on the protest case between Great Amphibians FC and Young Zobzia in respect of their MTN FA Preliminary round match played in Tamale.
READ ALSO: Dreams FC coach Zito charged with misconduct