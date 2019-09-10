Doha 2019: Ghana’s 4x100m men’s relay team qualifies for World Championships

Ghana’s 4x100m men’s relay team has qualified for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Ghana’s participation was confirmed in an email to the Ghana Athletics Association on Monday September 9, 2019.
The quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Martin Owusu-Antwi and Joseph Amoah won gold in the men’s 4x100m relays at the African Games in Rabat, cruising to an impressive 38.30s finish ahead of Nigeria.
The time shot Ghana up to 13th on the IAAF 4x100m rankings where only the top 16 make it to the world championships.
After that race on August 28, there was still a 9 day period for other teams to try and upstage Ghana’s time and push the country out of the top 16 before the deadline of September 6.
That did not happen, despite a relay event at the IAAF Diamond League finals in Zurich on August 29.
Ghana will now be represented in Doha by both the men and women’s 4x100m relay teams, while Joseph Amoah will be competing in the individual 100m event.
Josephine Anokye (200m), who has also qualified to the Doha championships, Citi Sports understands, will not be going to Qatar for personal reasons.
Nadia Eke (triple jump) will also miss out through injury despite qualifying for the event.
The World Championships will also serve as a qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where the top 8 finishers in each event will guarantee their places for next summer’s games.
The 2019 World Athletics Championships will take place in Doha, Qatar from September 27- 6 October 2019.