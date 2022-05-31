Dr Tony Aubynn named Futsal National team Committee chairman

Dr. Tony Aubynn has been named as Chairperson of the Futsal National team Committee.
The Committee is to constitute and manage a Futsal national team that will represent Ghana in all international competitions.
Below are the members of the committee:
Dr Tony Aubynn- Chairman
Sampson Osei -Yaw- Vice ...Chairman
Ibrahim Seidu- Member
James Essirifi- Member,
Justice Ofori - Member.
In another development, the Ghana Football Association has announced a five-member Statutes Review Committee.
The Committee is chaired by Executive Council member Dr Randy Abbey with Naa Odofoley Nortey as Vice Chairperson.
The core function of the Committee is to make recommendations for possible amendments to the current GFA Statutes.
They have been given up to four weeks to submit their final recommendations to the Executive Council.
All Clubs and Members of the General Public are encouraged to send their recommendations to the Committee for consideration.
Below are the members:
Randy Abbey- Chairman
Naa Adofoley.- Vice Chairman
Fred Acheampong- Member
Oloboi Comodore- Member
Eric Oppong Yeboah- Member