Dreams FC coach Zito charged with misconduct

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, has been charged with misconduct for comments he made after his team’s defeat to Hearts of Oak in match week 7 of the Ghana Premier League.
Zito after Sunday's defeat to Hearts of Oak slammed referees for being partial towards his outfit due to the relationship they have with Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.
He added that Dreams should have been awarded a penalty when Roberto Addo fouled Eric Gawu inside the box and referees should allow them to play.
“Eric Gawu went ahead with the ball and the defender pushed him down. I saw a penalty. We are being punched by certain things,” Zito fumed after the game.
“They should leave us to play our game. This has bee happening in most of our games.
“Because the FA President was a director of the club, the referees fear they will be accused of wrongdoing if they give us the right decisions,” he said.
However the GFA has charged him for the comments he made and if he fails to contest the decision, he will face a one match ban and fine of Ghs 5000.
A statement read: Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito could suffer a one-match ban and pay a fine of GHc5000 for misconducting himself towards a match official away from the field of play and using abusive language against match officials after a match contrary to Regulation 34 (2) and 34 (3) (c) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.