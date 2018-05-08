Dreams FC's Isaac Amoako's son finally found

The son of Dreams FC goalkeeper Isaac Amoako, Nissi Amoako has been found after several public announcements were made concerning his disappearance.
Nissi Amoako, 9 was confirmed missing on Monday, May 7, 2018 after the wife of Dreams FC goalkeeper left the boy in the care of her friend at Sawaba last stop.
The boy was seen at Pankrono, a suburb in Kumasi at around 7:30 pm last night by a good Samaritan who then sent him to the Mum in Asokore-Mampong also a suburb in Kumasi.
A statement read: 'Thank you to each and everyone who helped share.👏 Nissi has been found safe and well.''