Duke Micah to fight Thomas Snow on June 9

Duke Micah (21-0, 18 KOs) will face American, Thomas Snow (19-3, 12 KOs) in the second defence of his WBC international bantamweight title on the Real Deal Boxing event at King's Theatre, Brooklyn, New York come June 9, 2018.
Ghana’s Duke Micah was supposed to fight Frenchman Yoan Boyeaux, but the fight which was postponed twice has been called off and the new opponent named.
The two pugilists were set to face off in New York, but the Frenchman ended up weighing four pounds more than the agreed weight. Though disappointed with the outcome, Micha insists he would be good to go against Snow.
“Yes it is true that he was overweight by four pounds which was very disappointing. I trained so hard for this bout and having put in so much effort, I naturally feel unhappy.
"I don’t know how a boxer with such a profile would be so undisciplined to fail to make a fight grade but like my promoter said, these things happen. I have to spend the next few days to ready myself and hope to beat Snow. I am a determined boxer and I can’t wait for June 9," Micah said.
Snow’s fight will be Micah’s second fight in USA – he made his USA debut last November against Jose Santos Gonzalez which he won via a majority decision to defend his WBC belt for the first time.
Snow’s last fight was seven months ago when he got a unanimous decision over Stephon McIntyre.
Source: Sammy Heywood Okine