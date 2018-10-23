Ebusua Dwarfs mutually part ways with Bashir Hayford

Ebusua Dwarfs have mutually parted ways with coach Bashiru Hayford who is now in charge of the Black Queens of Ghana according to reports.
Bashir Hayford who joined Ebusua Dwarfs before the start of the 2018/2019 season reportedly did not sign any contract with the club.
According to sources, the management of the club were unhappy with his conduct after he accepted the Black Queens job without officially informing the club hierarchy and therefore decided to terminate his appointment at the club.
Bashir Hayford is currently preparing the Black Queens for the African Women’s Cup of Nations to be held in Ghana next month.
