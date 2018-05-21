Edwin Tuffour Frimpong returns to Liberty Professionals

Defender Edwin Tuffour Frimpong, has returned to Premier League side Liberty Professional just three years after leaving the club to join Kotoko.
He mutually parted way with the Porcupines in the final of his three-season contract about a fortnight ago.
He left Liberty Professionals in 2015 after having a fine season and was snapped up by Kotoko.
Tuffour Frimpong, who is a versatile defender, can fit in as a left-back, centre-back and a holding midfielder.
The 26-year-old is returning on a 2-year deal as a direct replacement for William Dankyi who sealed a transfer to Accra Hearts of Oak last week.
Frimpong will be hoping to replicate his former form for Liberty Professionals after joining the Dansoman based from Kumasi-based Division One side Asokwa Deportivo in 2011.
Liberty Professionals currently lie 13th on the 2017/18 ZylofonCash Premier League table with 12 points.