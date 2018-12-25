El-Hadji Diouf on Ballon d’Or: being African as a disadvantage

Former Senegal and Liverpool forward El-Hadji Diouf has said that the Ballon d'Or does not work in favour of players born in Africa.
The last African player to win the prestigious award of world footballer of the year was Liberian legend, George Weah.
"Sadio Mané deserves to be at least in the top ten,” Diouf said.
"Being an African is a handicap, how can a Griezmann get ahead of Sadio Mané or Salah?” Diouf argued.
In the history of this award, only one African has ever won it, and that is George Weah, way back in 1995. Since then, the award has continually eluded any other quality African player just like the World Cup. In fact, since then, the award has been exchanged between South America and Europe.
