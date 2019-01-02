Elmina Sharks SACK 12 players in massive shape up

Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have released 12 players with immediate effect, according to latest reports.
Notable among the sacked players is Mohammed Tetteh Nortey who captained the team in the Division One League to secure promotion to the top-flight in 2016/2017.
Nortey went ahead to feature 24 times and scored twice to help the Sharks maintain their spot in the Ghana Premier League.
Also shown the exit door is Tanko Mohammed who joined the club only last year after winning the Ghana Premier League with Aduana Stars.
Sampson Eduku, who scored 19 goals to aid Karela United FC, to secure Ghana Premier football is also listed.
Eduku joined Elmina Sharks just last year after terminating his contract but failed to command a starting place.
Rest of the released players are Ebenezer Coleman, Edward Ebo Mends, Eric Osei, Isaac Mensah, Charles McCarthy, Emmanuel Essuman, Isaac Quainoo, Joshua Opoku and Theophilus Adom.
Credit: GHANAsoccernet