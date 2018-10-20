Emmanuel Boateng hopes to open goal account against Real Madrid

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng is targeting his first goal of the season against Real Madrid on Saturday afternoon in the Spanish La Liga.Emmanuel Boateng is yet to hit the ground running this season and is keen to do that against the Los Blancos on Saturday.
Boateng's side, Levante will host Real Madrid on Matchday 9 fixture at the Estadi Ciutat de València.
It’s my duty to score and I will be glad to score my first league goal this weekend,” Boateng said.
“My first goal of the season will come very soon and can’t wait to celebrate it in a grand style with my teammates”
“We are hoping to finish well on the La Liga table this season”
The 22-year-old has found the net seven times in 29 games last season for Levante.
