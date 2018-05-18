Emmanuel Boateng makes EA Sports Team of the Week

By Mutala Yakubu
Emmanuel Boateng
Emmanuel Boateng
fShare

In-form Ghanaian forwad, Emmanuel Boateng has been named for the first time in EA Sports Team of the Week for his performance for Levante last weekend.

The former Charity Stars FC forward scored a hat-trick in Levante's 5-4 win over Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga last week.

The 21-year-old hitman was selected to be part of a list of players across Europe who excelled for their respective Clubs.

Read also:Meet Emmanuel Boateng, the Ghanaian player who ended Barcelona's unbeaten run

Emmanuel Boateng has netted seven goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Levante.

Emmanuel Boateng was in fine form for Levante against BarcelonaEmmanuel Boateng was in fine form for Levante against Barcelona

He has been called up to the Black Stars for friendly games between Iceland and Japan next month.

Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana