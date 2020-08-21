Prime News Ghana

Emmanuel Gyasi eyes Black Stars call up after Serie A qualification with Spezia Calcio

By Vincent Ashitey
Emmanuel Gyasi has sets sights on earning a debut Black Stars call up after securing Serie A promotion with Spezia Calcio.

The 26-old uncapped Ghanaian helped the Italian club Spezia Calcio earn their first-ever qualification into the Italian top-flight league.

The forward bagged 10 goals, 5 assists in 36 games in the just ended Serie B season. 

Speaking in his maiden interview after achieving the historic feat with the "Little Eagles", the goal poacher is glad he would be playing in 2020/21 Serie A season.

"I'm glad I was able to play a key role in Spezia Calcio's qualification into Serie A after just two years at the club," he told Asempa FM.

"This is historic because Spezia Calcio have not played in the Serie A for about 130 years now, I played 36 games and scored 10 goals last season."

According to him, clubs are seeking his services to beef up their attack.
 
"I have received alot of offers however, I want to sit with the technical directors of Spezia Calcio and listen to what they have for me before I decide the way forward

I'm very happy at Spezia Calcio because they take very good care of the players and I feel very comfortable."

On the national team level, the yet to be called up Gyasi said it would be a dream to wear the Senior national team jersey but admitted it call up won't come easy.

"My dream is to play for the senior national team, Black Stars, I believe hardwork and determination can get me into the Black Stars."

 