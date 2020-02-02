Empem Dacosta starts as Kotoko name line up against Liberty Professionals

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has named his starting line up to face Liberty Professionals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
The gaffer has made changes to the team that beat archrivals Hearts of Oak 2-1 in Accra last week Sunday.
Kwame Baah maintains the sticks after his impressive performance against Hearts of Oak, Habib Mohammed and Empem Dacosta will form the central defensive partnership with Christopher Nettey and Patrick Yeboah at the full-back positions.
Defensive midfielder Justice Blay will partner Adom Frimpong in the middle, with Martin Antwi and Emmanuel Gyamfi who captains the team operating on the wings.
Naby Keita and Richard Arthur lead the attack.
STARTING XI | Kwame Baah, Christopher Nettey, Patrick Yeboah, Habib Mohammed, Empem Dacosta, Justice Blay, Adom Frimpong, Martin Antwi, Naby Keita, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), Richard Arthur
SUBS | Felix Annan, Collins Ameyaw, Imoro Ibrahim, Sam Adams, Kelvin Andoh, Agyemang Badu,