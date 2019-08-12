EPL: 5 things we learned in week 1

After a long wait, the 2019/20 English Premier League begun over the weekend across the various match venues.
Below are 5 things we noticed from week 1
1.Debut goals
Scoring on your competitive debut for your club is a monumental feat in a player's history and week 1 produce 2 debut goals.
Tottenham Hotspurs record signing Tanguy Ndombele opened his account for his new side in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa while DanieL James also scored on his debut in Manchester United's 4-0 mauling over Chelsea.
2. Liverpool sends warning to Manchester City in Norwich thumping
Undone by City with a point in last season's title and they are in give them a challenge again. The Kop boys began their season in emphatic fashion with a 4-1 win over new entrant Norwich.
Jurgen Klopp troops sent a caution to Pep Guardiola that they are in for serious business this season as well.
3. Manchester City respond to Liverpool's challenge
City proved that whatever Liverpool can do they can also do better. The blue half of manchester make their intentions known that they mean business once again while thrashing West Ham 5-0 away.
4. Manchester United ruins Lampard debut in drubbing
This was not the return new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard envisaged as his outfit were annihilated by Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Blues were thumped 4-0 in their season opener after a game in which they played well for long periods but were let down by poor finishing and naive defending.
5. New entrants
Only Sheffield United secured a point out of the 3 teams that make their way back into the 2019/20 Premier League. Norwich United and Aston Villa were defeated 4-1 and 3-1 respectively in their opening games.
READ ALSO: