EPL:Arsenal hit four past West Ham as Wenger farewell begins with a win

Arsene Wenger's Arsenal farewell started in the perfect manner as the Gunners scored three goals in seven second-half minutes as they eased to victory against West Ham at the Emirates.
This was the first match since Wenger announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season on Friday, after almost 22 years.
Victory was also the perfect warm-up to Thursday's Europa League semi-final first-leg against Atletico Madrid.
The Gunners had taken the lead on 51 minutes after Nacho Monreal volleyed in from a corner, but Arnautovic equalised just after the hour mark, rifling a shot past David Ospina.
Aaron Ramsey put the hosts back into the lead in the 82nd minute as his tame cross was not dealt with by Hammers' defender Declan Rice and Joe Hart could only watch as the ball rolled in at his far post.
Alexandre Lacazette made it three as his close-range shot beat Hart at the near post in the 85th minute, before the Frenchman sidefooted in his second four minutes later.
Source:BBC