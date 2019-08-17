EPL : Manchester City, Tottenham share spoils in four goal-thriller

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came to the recuse of Tottenham as they drew 2-2 against Manchester City in an epic encounter at the Etihad Stadium in matchday two of the English Premier League.A cagey encounter saw a repeat of what happened between the two sides in the Champions League last season when VAR ruled out Man City's winner and Pep Guardiola side suffered the same fate when Gabriel Jesus late winner was ruled out after a VAR review.
An entertaining first half produced 3 goals, with the defending champions City, having a brilliant start when an inswinger from the right-hand side by Kevin De Bruyne was connected home by Raheem Sterling.
Tottenham responded immediately courtesy Eric Lamela placing the ball from the edge of the penalty box past Ederson.
A routine move by Man city was poked home by Aguero from De Bruyne pass, with the Belgium international making it two assists on the day.
With Spurs trailing by a lone goal, Mauricio Pochettino effected a substitution in the 56th minute, bringing on Lucas Moura for Harry Winks and it worked magic for his side.
Lucas Moura rose highest to head home a corner from Lamela being his first touched and just 14 seconds after coming on to level the scores for Spurs.
Gabriel Jesus scored the late winner for Pep Guardiola troops in the 94th minute but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review.
English Premier League results
Arsenal 2-1 Burnley
Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth
Brighton 1-1 West Ham
Norwich 3-1 Newcastle
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham
READ ALSO: