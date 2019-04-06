EPL: Salah scores as Liverpool go top (VIDEO)

Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant solo goal as Liverpool came from behind to beat Southampton at St Mary's and return to the top of the Premier League.
Liverpool were in danger of dropping vital points with the score level at 1-1 with 10 minutes remaining, before Salah clinically ended his run of six league games without a goal.
With Southampton defenders backing off, the Egyptian ran half the length of the pitch before firing past Angus Gunn with his left foot.
Liverpool substitute Jordan Henderson sealed victory late on with a close-range finish.
Shane Long had handed Saints an early lead with a composed strike from inside the area but Naby Keita headed the visitors level with his first goal for the club before the break.
The result sees Liverpool leapfrog Manchester City yet again - the 25th time the lead has changed hands this season, the joint second-highest number in the English top flight in the post-World War Two era.
The Red have a two-point gap at the top, although defending champions City have a game in hand with six matches left to play.
Southampton remain in 16th place, just five points above the relegation zone.
Read also: I’ve always appreciated Hazard - Zidane
Source: bbc