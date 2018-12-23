EPL: Tottenham hit six past Everton

Tottenham produced an outstanding performance to brush aside Everton and move two points behind second placed Manchester City in the Premier League table. Mauricio Pochettino's side had to come from behind at Goodison Park after Theo Walcott swept home Dominic Calvert-Lewin's low cross from Gylfi Sigurdsson's defence-splitting pass.
Everton's lead , however was short lived as Son Heung-min produced a sublime equaliser from a tight angle following a mix up bettween Zouma and Pickford .
Dele Alli put Spurs ahead for the first time before Kane made it 3-1 in the first half.
In an entertaining second half Eriksen scored before Sigurdsson scored a consolation.
Son added a fifth and produced the cross for Kane to make it six.