EPL: Willian's beauty strengthens Chelsea's top four spot

Chelsea registered a 2-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday 12th at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League clash.
Pedro netted the opener early in the game but Clark leveled the scores before the half time. Willian was on the score sheet in the second half, a goal which was enough for the Blues to move six points clear of 5th placed Arsenal.
A perfect for Chelsea which saw the Blues take the lead in the 9th minute thanks to Pedro’s strike. The Spaniard darted inside Ritchie and David Luiz picked him out, playing a superb long ball over the top of Clark Pedro. He then showed excellent composure, taking a touch before lifting the ball over the top of the stranded Dubravka.
After 20 minutes of play, Newcastle found the rhythm, the visitors had a decent spell of possession but they were finding it hard to penetrate the Chelsea defense. Clark eventually went long but Rudiger read the play well and got up to win the header above Perez.
Leveler
Newcastle got a corner just five minutes to half time. Ritchie delivered a beauty and Clark beat Luiz in the air, he powered the ball past Kepa and into the bottom corner.
Willian beauty
Chelsea restored their lead through Willian. Hazard drove at the heart of Newcastle defense before laying the ball off to the Brazilian, who cut back onto his right foot. He then curled a sublime effort beyond the dive of Dubravka and into the far corner.
- Eden Hazard (10 goals and 10 assists) is one of two players in the Top 5 European Leagues to have both scored and assisted 10 or more goals in league play this season - the other is Lionel Messi (16 goals and 10 assists).
- David Luiz has registered two assists in his last three Premier League games, having not set up a teammate in 66 games prior to this run.
