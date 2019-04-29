Prime News Ghana

Eric Bailly ruled out of Africa Cup of Nations

By Vincent Ashitey
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been ruled out of the prestigious African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2019 tournament after suffering a medial ligament injury on his right knee during Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The Ivory Coast international, 25, injured his medial ligament in a collision with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic during the second half.

The Cote Ivoire international had a test on Monday, April 29 and his Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the severity of the former Villarreal defender's injury.

According to the manager, Bailly will not play for the Red Devils again this season, missing the remaining top-flight matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.

Furthermore, he will also be unavailable to play in the upcoming AFCON 2019 tournament to be staged in Egypt from June 21- July 19

Ivory Coast have been housed in Group D of the AFCON 2019 alongside Morocco, South Africa and Namibia.

