Ernest Thompson replaces Robert Essibu as Ebusua Dwarfs coach

Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs has appointed Ernest Thomas Quartey as their new head coach ahead of Match Week 5 of the ongoing campaign.
The gaffer has been appointed after Robert Essibu stepped down from his position as the technical head of the Ghana Premier League side.
"I don't want to stay in the job and lose my life because about 90% of supporters spiritually and physically do attack me and if I don't take time I might die, hence the decision to resign."
The Ghana Premier League side has been poor after playing four games in the ongoing 2019/2020 league season. In that disappointing run of form, they have suffered successive defeats, failing to bag a single point in the process.
For the new gaffer’s first task, he will face Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a dicey fixture.