Esperance de Tunis to play two matches behind close doors after CAF' ban

Tunisia club Esperance de Tunis have been given a two-match stadium ban by Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary committee following their fans behaviour at the CAF 2018 Champions League final.
The ban follows acts of vandalism by the club supporters at the Borg El Arab Stadium in the wake of the club's 2-1 loss to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the first leg of the Orange CAF Champions League final.
Official statement from CAF read "CAF disciplinary committee decision: Esperance de Tunis will play the next two matches in #TotalCAFCL behind closed doors as per their fans behaviour at the CAFCL 2018 Final".
Esperance de Tunis defeated Al Ahly 3-0 to be crowned Champions of the Total CAF Champions League after losing the first leg 3-1.
