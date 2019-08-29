Euro 2020 qualifiers: Wan-Bissaka, Mount earn England call-ups, Walker dropped

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount have won their first call-ups to the England senior squad.
Wan-Bissaka, who moved to Old Trafford from Crystal Palace this summer, was part of the Under-21 squad in June's age-grade European Championships.
Aston Villa's centre-back Tyrone Mings has also been handed his first call-ups to the England senior squad.
Mings, 26, has made an assured start to his career at Villa since joining, initially on loan, in January. Missing on the list is Manchester City's right-back Kyle Walker who was part of the Three Lions squad that placed fourth in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also been drafted in the list after missing UEFA Nations League due to injury.
Midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain's last England appearance was in a 1-1 friendly draw against Italy in March 2018, a month before he damaged knee ligaments playing for his club.
Atletico Madrid's former Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier is recalled after being dropped for the Nations League finals, while Leicester playmaker James Maddison could be in line to win his first cap.
Gareth Southgate's side are preparing for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo on 7 and 10 September respectively.
England squad:
Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Declan Rice, Harry Winks
Forwards: Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson
Source: BBC