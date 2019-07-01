Euro U-21 championship: Spain beat Germany to lift trophy

Spain beat Germany to win their fifth European Under-21 Championship.
Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring for Spain with a surging run and 25-yard strike from Mikel Oyarzabal's pass.
Dani Olmo doubled the lead with a clever chip after Alexander Nubel fumbled Ruiz's shot before Nadiem Amiri's late deflected consolation.
The game in Udine was a repeat of the 2017 final, which Germany won, and the two sides have now won five of the past six U21 Euros between them.
Golden Boot winner Luca Waldschmidt of Germany was unable to find an eighth goal to set a record for a single tournament.
The game could have been different had Spain defender Jesus Vallejo been sent off for a dangerous high tackle on Freiburg's Waldschmidt in the first half.
The Real Madrid player was only shown a yellow card and a video assistant referee check determined not to send him off.
Germany improved after the break and Amiri's swerving shot was parried by Antonio Sivera. But after Dinamo Zagreb's Olmo scored, Spain looked in control.
They could have increased their lead and Napoli midfielder Ruiz shot just wide after a fine one-two with Borja Mayoral before Carlos Soler hit the crossbar.
Amiri set up a nervy finale when his long-range strike hit Vallejo's head and flew past Sivera but they did not create another chance to force extra time.
READ ALSO:
Source: bbc