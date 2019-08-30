Europa League Draw: Arsenal, Man United handed tricky ties

The 2019/20 Europa League group stage draw held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco have seen Arsenal and Manchester United handed tricky ties
Arsenal who were beaten in the final of the competition by Chelsea last season and will hope to go one better this term under Unai Emery having been pitted in Group F alongside Eintracht Frankfurt.
Elsewhere Manchester United were champions in 2017 under Jose Mourinho have pooled in Group F with AZ Alkmaar while Wolves have been housed in Group K.
The full draw
Group A: Sevilla, Apoel, Qarabag, Dudelange
Group B: Basel, Krasnodar, Malmo, Lugano
Group C: Dynamo Kyiv, FC Copenhagen, Getafe, Trabzonspor
Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria
Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers
Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros
Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Olexandriya
Group J: AS Roma, Monchengladbach, İstanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger
Group K: Besiktas, SK Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava
Group L: Manchester United, Astana, FK Partizan, AZ Alkmaar
The finals will be played on 27 May 2020, at the Gdansk Stadium in Poland.
The group stage of the 2019-20 edition of the Europa League kicks off on September 19, with teams competing in six matchdays until early December as they attempt to progress to the knockout stage.
Group stage
Matchday one: 19 September
Matchday two: 3 October
Matchday three: 24 October
Matchday four: 7 November
Matchday five: 28 November
Matchday six: 12 December