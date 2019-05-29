Europa League Final: Arsenal vs Chelsea, 4 key battles

Chelsea and Arsenal will today, May 29 play in the Final of the Europa League in an all-English affair in Baku.
The two clubs have faced off twice during the Premier League campaign, with both new managers getting a win apiece.
Maurizio Sarri's side clinched a 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge, while Unai Emery's squad won the Emirates re-match with a comfortable 2-0 victory.
However, this third match in Azerbaijan is set to be the most important of the lot with the winner taking away the trophy, while Arsenal must win to be in next season's Champions League.
Arsenal’s front two vs Chelsea centre-backs
Arsenal’s front two of Aubameyang and Lacazette have been in great form as individuals and also as a pair. They ripped apart Valencia in both legs of the semifinal.
Hence, the Chelsea back line have to be careful of this duo having much impact in this game.
The absence of Antonio Rudiger would hurt them. It is up to David Luiz to be the leader at the back and help out his centre-back partner Andreas Christensen throughout the course of the game.
If Arsenal’s front two get opportunities in the box, expect them to bulge the Chelsea net. Sarri’s men have to stop that happening more often than not.
Granit Xhaka vs Jorginho:
Jorginho is the key cog in the Chelsea midfield. He's the one who keeps the midfield ticking and helping the team move into the final third. Giving him less space and time to operate would result in a disruption in the Chelsea gameplay.
Chelsea is likely without N'Golo Kante, so Italian international Jorginho will have added duties on the defensive side as well. Jorginho needs to keep an eye on Granit Xhaka as the midfielder has tendencies to go forward and try his luck with an occasional belter from outside of the box.
Granit Xhaka is a powerhouse in the Arsenal midfield. The Swiss international needs to put an energetic performance and try and stop Jorginho from making the forward passes that make the Chelsea attack tick.
He needs to press Jorginho hard so that he commits mistakes and this would allow the Arsenal forwards to blast ahead and create a havoc in the Chelsea defence.
Eden Hazard vs Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Hazard will definitely be the Chelsea player with the most threat on the pitch. The Belgian superstar is brilliant with the ball at his feet and can produce individual moments of surprise as and when he can. He is an expert in running into defences and breezing past the feet of defenders giving them a real headache while he's on the pitch. Chelsea will be dependent on him for both scoring and chance creating purposes.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be deputising for Hector Bellerin at the right-back position tomorrow night. The youngster has a had good season but he will need to step up his game and be at his very best in order to stop Hazard from causing any troubles for Arsenal. If Hazard gets the better of Maitland-Niles, the Arsenal defence is in for a tough time in Baku today.
Giroud vs Arsenal’s defence
Olivier Giroud has been Chelsea’s main man this season up top in the Europa League and is currently joint top scorer with Luka Jovic with ten.
There is a chance that Gonzalo Higuain might get the nod to lead the line, however, that would be a harsh judgement on the French World Cup winner.
Giroud might well be going up against his former team, but after signing a new one-year deal with Chelsea he stated that his ‘blood is blue’.
While the Gunners are full of firepower, their massive weakness is their defensive capabilities and the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian or Pedro could have a good evening.
However, the focal point of the attack has to be Giroud and the Frenchman’s ability to bring others into play is going to be how Chelsea can hurt the Gunners.