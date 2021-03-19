Europa League: Granada to play Manchester United, Arsenal draw Slavia Prague in quarter-finals

Manchester United and Arsenal have discovered their opponents in the last eight of the Europa League after the draw was made in Switzerland today.
The Premier League duo made it into the quarter-finals with victories over AC Milan and Olympiakos respectively.
United will face Granada while Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague. The other two games are Ajax vs Roma and Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal.
The quarter-final first legs will take place on April 8, with the return games a week later on April 15.
The first leg of the semis are scheduled for April 29, with the return on May 6.
Quarter-finals draw
Granada vs Manchester United
Arsenal vs Slavia Prague