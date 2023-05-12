Europa League: Juventus score late to draw with Sevilla

Sevilla looked set to take a huge step towards winning their seventh Europa League, Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half goal giving them the lead against a disappointing Juventus.
But then in added time of added time, Federico Gatti headed home Paul Pogba’s brilliant knock-back, and the sides go to Spain with the tie beautifully poised.
Both sides began the match with bad intentions, giving it thrust and tempo. But gradually Sevilla took control, going in front on 26 minutes with a lovely counter. Oliver Torres sent Lucas Ocampos away down the right, he snapped across, and En-Nesyri just about scuffed home.
Juventus improved in the second half, Samuel Iling Jr giving them some impetus. But they struggled to build momentum and Sevilla looked dangerous on the counter then disappeared in the final stages like the experienced campaigners they are … until Gatti intervened.
The Juve centre-back headed home at the far post following a set-piece situation in the 97th minute. First, Danilo headed Federico Chiesa’s corner towards the back post, but it was edging wide, so Pogba arched his head back to send it back across goal for Gatti to score.
Eurosport