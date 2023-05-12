Europa League: Roma secure first leg advantage against Leverkusen

AS Roma’s young midfielder Edoardo Bove was the matchwinner for his boyhood club as Jose Mourinho’s side defeated Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico to take a slender advantage into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.
There was added spice going into the game, as Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso took his place in the dugout alongside his former manager Mourinho, who he played under for three seasons at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.
Despite the build-up, the first half lacked the goalmouth action that the buoyant Olimpico crowd craved, as both sides were only able to register a solitary shot on target each.
That effort on goal from Roma in the 17th minute was the closest that either team came to opening the scoring in the first period.
Roger Ibanez’s powerful header from Leonardo Spinazzola’s free-kick was tipped away by a diving Lukas Hradecky in the Leverkusen goal, as he made a superb stop to his right from point-blank range to deny the Brazilian.
Roma upped their tempo in the second period, and eventually they struck in the 63rd minute to take the lead. Tammy Abraham’s initial low strike from inside the box was well saved by Hradecky, but the rebound dropped to Bove, who placed the ball into the far corner to score his first goal for the Giallorossi in European competition.
Mourinho’s side held on in the latter stages to keep an important clean sheet and head into next week’s second leg at the BayArena with a lead.
