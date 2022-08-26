Europa League draw: Manchester United, Arsenal discover group stage opponents

Manchester United and Arsenal have discovered their Europa League group stage opponents after Friday's draw in Istanbul.
The Premier League has two representatives in this UEFA's secondary club competition after the pair finished fifth and sixth last term.
Arsenal, currently leading the Premier League with a perfect record after three games, will play against PSV Eindhoven, Bodo Glimt and FC Zurich in Group A.
United, who won the competition in 2017 and finished as runners up in 2021, are in Group E alongside La Liga side, Real Sociedad, Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol and Cypriot outfit Omonoia Nicosia.
AS Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, qualified for the Europa League after winning the Europa Conference League and will take on Ludogorets, Real Betis and HJK Helsinki.
This season's final takes place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, with the winner once again securing qualification to the Champions League.
Eintracht Frankfurt achieved exactly that with victory over Rangers in Seville in May.
Here is the draw in full:
Group A
ARSENAL
PSV
Bodo/Glimt
FC Zurich
Group B
Dynamo Kiev
Rennes
Fenerbahce
AEK Larnaca
Group C
Roma
Ludogorets
Real Betis
HJK Helsinki
Group D
Braga
Malmo
Union Berlin
Union Saint-Gilloise
Group E
MANCHESTER UNITED
Real Sociedad
Sheriff Tiraspol
Omonoia
Group F
Lazio
Feyenoord
FC Midtjylland
Sturm Graz
Group G
Olympiacos
Qarabag
Freiburg
Nantes
Group H
Red Star Belgrade
Monaco
Ferencvaros
Trabzonspor