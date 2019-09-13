Europe’s top flight soccer returns this weekend on SuperSport

Gear up for a thrilling weekend of football action, as SuperSport brings you the ‘Beautiful Game’ from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.
DStv Compact customers will have access to the best matches from the major European Leagues. Partey and Wakaso will be available for their teams during this weekend’s campaigns.
The Premier League action opens at Anfield, the home of log leaders Liverpool, as they welcome Newcastle United for an early afternoon kick-off on Saturday. The meeting of the Reds and the Magpies is one of the great fixtures of the English top flight in the past 25 years.
The teams played out a 3-2 thriller in their last meeting in May with Divock Origi scoring a late winner for Jurgen Klopp’s men at St. James Park as they kept up their bid for the title – while their most famous clashes were a pair of 4-3 thrillers (both at Anfield) back in 1996 and 1997. SuperSport viewers will no doubt be hoping for a repeat of such rich entertainment.
The resumption of La Liga after the international break starts on Friday night with a clash between Mallorca and Athletic Bilbao. The latter have enjoyed a wonderful start to the campaign capped by a 2-0 home win over Real Sociedad in the Basque derby at the end of last month and they will be determined to maintain their momentum with a strong result at the Iberostar Stadium.
SuperSport viewers will open their Saturday La Liga menu with Real Madrid at home to Levante in the early afternoon kick-off. Patience for manager Zinedine Zidane is wearing thin and Los Blanocs need a convincing win at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to keep the critics at bay.
The next round of Serie A opens with a potential thriller on Saturday afternoon, as champions Juventus head to the Stadio Artemio Franchi to take on Fiorentina. Given that Juve’s last match was an incredible 4-3 win over Napoli, and the Florence team’s two games have produced 10 goals, this clash between the Viola and Bianconeri could one to savour for SuperSport viewers.
Napoli, who are no doubt still hurting from that heartbreaking defeat to Juve at the end of last month, must get back on track when they host Sampdoria at Stadio San Paolo on Saturday evening. Samp are rock bottom of the standings after defeats to Lazio and Sassuolo, but the Neapolitans are unlikely to have any mercy.
DStv subscribers from Premium to Family will have font row seats to all La Liga games, while on GOtv MAX the best games from the Spanish league will be available on the package. DStv Family customers have a boosted offering of Serie A and will see all the matches, while Access customers will be able to catch two games this week.
Premier League fixtures, 14-16 September 2019
All times GMT
Saturday 14 September
11:30am Liverpool v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport 3 & Maximo 1
2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
2:00pm Manchester United v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport 3 & Maximo 1
2:00pm Sheffield United v Southampton
2:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport 10, Maximo 360 & Select 2
2:00pm Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport 6
4:30pm Norwich City v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport 3 & Maximo 1
Sunday 15 September
1:00pm Bournemouth v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport 3 & Maximo 1
3:30pm Watford v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport 3 & Maximo 1
Monday 16 September
7:00pm Aston Villa v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport 3 & Maximo 1
La Liga fixtures, 13-15 September 2019
All times GMT
Friday 13 September
7:00pm Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport 7, Maximo 2 & Select 4
Saturday 14 September
11:00am Real Madrid v Levante – LIVE on SuperSport 7, Maximo 2 & Select 4
2:00pm Leganes v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport 7, Maximo 2 & Select 4
4:30pm Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport 7, Maximo 2 & Select 4
7:00pm Barcelona v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport 7, Maximo 2 & Select 4
Sunday 15 September
10:00am Eibar v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport 7, Maximo 2 & Select 4
12:00pm Deportivo Alaves v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport 7, Maximo 2 & Select 4
2:00pm Celta de Vigo v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport 7, Maximo 2 & Select 4
4:30pm Real Valladolid v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport 7, Maximo 2 & Select 4
7:00pm Real Betis v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport 7, Maximo 2 & Select 4
Serie A fixtures, 14-16 September 2019
All times GMT
Saturday 14 September
1:00pm Fiorentina v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport 8/SuperSport 9 & Select 5
4:00pm Napoli v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport 8/SuperSport 9 & Select 5
6:45pm Internazionale v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport 8/SuperSport 9, Maximo 1 & Select 5
Sunday 15 September
10:30am Genoa v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport 8/SuperSport 9/SuperSport 10, Maximo 360 & Select 2/Select 5
1:00pm Brescia v Bologna
1:00pm Parma v Cagliari
1:00pm SPAL v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport 8/SuperSport 9/SuperSport 10, Maximo 360 & Select 2/Select 5
4:00pm Roma v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport 8/SuperSport 9 & Select 5
6:45pm Hellas Verona v Milan – LIVE on SuperSport 8/SuperSport 9 & Select 5
Monday 16 September
6:45pm Torino v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport 8/SuperSport 9, Maximo 2 & Select 5
Source: DSTV