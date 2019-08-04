Everton announce Moise Kean signing

Everton have confirmed the signing of Juventus youngster Moise Kean for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old Italy international striker inked a five-year deal to join the Toffees until the end of June 2024.
The youngster becomes the Toffees’ fifth summer signing after midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin and keeper Jonas Lössl.
An elated Kean said he is honoured to join Everton and wants to bring his winning attitude to a club that matches his ambition.
“I am very proud and honoured to wear the Everton shirt. I will give my best to this team,” Kean told Everton tv.
“I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I. I know about the size of the Club. It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve.
“I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy.”
