Everyone should embrace the outcome of CAS verdict - Fred Pappoe

Former Ghana Football Association vice President Fred Pappoe is advising Wilfred Osei Kwaku affectionately called Palmer and the Ghana Football Association to accept the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on Friday.
The Tema Youth bankroller Palmer, was disqualified from the Ghana Football Association presidential race, which saw Kurt Okraku emerging as the winner.
Palmer later resorted to CAS over his disqualification and the court has set Friday, July 17 to make public whether the football administrator has a case or not.
The outcome could either legitimise the tenure of the incumbent GFA president, Kurt Okraku, or require a fresh election involving the plaintiff, as Palmer.
But irrespective of the outcome, Fred Pappoe who was also a Presidential aspirant in the 2019 GFA elections, has advised the feuding parties in the legal tussle to peacefully embrace the outcome of the CAS verdict.
“This is a simple case but very important to Ghana football. I hope this case will put a lot of things to rest," he told Happy FM.
“First the case looks at one person who believes his right to seek office as FA President was taken away from him. So it is his right to seek redress on the matter.
“Secondly if the decision was taken and then whether to organize a new election.
“I think the decision to strip him of his right from not contesting is painful.
“I am sure CAS will give more clarity on this issue in their ruling on this 10 per cent transfer fee. We should all accept whatever comes out of the ruling and move on with our life’s," he added.