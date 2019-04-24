Ex-Barcelona president Sandro Rosell is acquitted of money laundering

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell has been acquitted of money laundering, after 20 months in prison.
The 55-year-old was accused, alongside his wife and four others, of laundering fees for broadcast rights to the Brazil football team's matches and a sponsorship contract with Nike.
Rosell, arrested in May 2017, was given a conditional release in February 2019.
Rosell was Barca president from 2010 to 2014, but resigned after an investigation into the Neymar signing.
In June 2016, Barcelona paid a fine of 5.5m euros (£4.7m) over the Brazilian's move from Santos in 2013. The club was accused of tax fraud, which it denied.
Source:BBC