Ex-Bayern Munich star Sammy Osei Kuffuor is my mentor - Joseph Aidoo

By Vincent Ashitey
Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo has revealed that former Bayern Munich star Sammy Osei Kuffuor is his mentor.

The 23-year-old says he is still learning the trade of keeping his striker at bane and looks at videos of ex-Black Stars defender to model his game.

''[I'm] Learning different areas of the game every day. Working well with teammates. Positive and negative, challenging that I worked to overcome,'' Aidoo told Joy Sports in an interview.

''I also study a lot from former players such as Samuel Osei Kuffour; I see him as my mentor...watching his YouTube videos always and I even had the opportunity to speak with him when the national team went to Egypt.''

Joseph Aidoo, joined Celta Vigo this summer from Belgian champions Genk for €8 million.

 

He has played 180 minutes in the Sky Blue shirt having been confined to the bench in Celta Vigo’s 3-1 season-opening home loss to Real Madrid.

Aidoo will be looking to inspire his team to victory when newly-promoted Granada come visiting the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on September 15 after the international break.