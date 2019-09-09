Ex-Bayern Munich star Sammy Osei Kuffuor is my mentor - Joseph Aidoo

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo has revealed that former Bayern Munich star Sammy Osei Kuffuor is his mentor.
The 23-year-old says he is still learning the trade of keeping his striker at bane and looks at videos of ex-Black Stars defender to model his game.
''[I'm] Learning different areas of the game every day. Working well with teammates. Positive and negative, challenging that I worked to overcome,'' Aidoo told Joy Sports in an interview.
''I also study a lot from former players such as Samuel Osei Kuffour; I see him as my mentor...watching his YouTube videos always and I even had the opportunity to speak with him when the national team went to Egypt.''
Joseph Aidoo, joined Celta Vigo this summer from Belgian champions Genk for €8 million.
He has played 180 minutes in the Sky Blue shirt having been confined to the bench in Celta Vigo’s 3-1 season-opening home loss to Real Madrid.
Aidoo will be looking to inspire his team to victory when newly-promoted Granada come visiting the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on September 15 after the international break.