Ex-Kotoko player Mallam Yahaya challenges management to hand him the coaching job

Ex-Asante Kotoko player, Mallam Yahaya has dared management of the club to hand the coaching duties of the Kumasi-based team to him and he will transform the club in no time.
According to Yahaya, he is baffled by how previous coaches struggle to achieve success for Kotoko because coaching the team is one of the easiest you can find in the country.
He added that he believes in his capabilities and is ever ready to lead the club.
"I dare Kotoko Management to give me the Coaching role for just 3 months and I will change their fortunes because I have learnt a lot in Germany and I believe I can single-handedly lead Kotoko to success," he told Ashh FMM SuperSports.
"Kotoko is the easiest team to coach in Ghana because you get access to everything you need as a Coach and the only thing you need is how to apply your knowledge to the players,"
"I know and trust myself that I can help Kotoko to win the African Cup. I'm ever ready to be the Assistant coach for Kotoko if I'm given the opportunity," he said.
Read also: Mallam Yahaya rallies support for Kwesi Appiah ahead of AFCON