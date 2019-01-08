FA Cup draw: Arsenal welcome Man United as Man City draw Burnley

Record FA Cup winners Arsenal will host Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup as Manchester City have also been drawn against English Premier League opposition in the shape of Burnley.
League leaders Liverpool were bundled out of the FA Cup on Monday night after 2-1 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers. There is a London derby in the cards as Crystal Palace welcome Tottenham Hotspur at the Selhurst Park while the least ranked side left in the competition Baret will face Championship outfit Brentford.
Full fourth round draw
Swansea v Gillingham
Wimbledon v West Ham
Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves
Millwall v Everton
Brighton v West Brom
Bristol City v Bolton
Accrington v Derby or Southampton
Doncaster v Oldham
Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton
Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport
Manchester City v Burnley
Barnet v Brentford
Portsmouth v QPR
Arsenal v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Latest sports news in Ghana