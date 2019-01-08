FA Cup draw: Arsenal welcome Man United as Man City draw Burnley

By Michael Duah
Record FA Cup winners Arsenal will host Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup as Manchester City have also been drawn against English Premier League opposition in the shape of Burnley.

League leaders Liverpool were bundled out of the FA Cup on Monday night after 2-1 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers. There is a London derby in the cards as Crystal Palace welcome Tottenham Hotspur at the Selhurst Park while the least ranked side left in the competition Baret will face Championship outfit Brentford.

Full fourth round draw

Swansea v Gillingham

Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby or Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham
