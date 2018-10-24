FA frozen account activated - Normalisation Committee spokesperson

The Spokesperson for the Normalisation Committee, Dan Kweku Yeboah has confirmed that the Football Association (FA) frozen account has been activated.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA)'s account was frozen following massive corruption that was uncovered by undercover reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
According to the spokesperson, the account has been activated which has led to the payment of salaries of the FA's staff.
"The month of August and September, 2018 salaries of the GFA staff has been paid and it reflected into their accounts" The Spokesperson revealed on Agyenkwa FM, in Kumasi.
He went further and said the meeting between the Normalisation Committee and the President of Ghana, Akuffu Addo was successful.
"Our meeting with President Akuffu Addo was a successful one and the president assured us of his support."
The veteran sports journalist confirmed the story and assured Kotoko of a response.
"Yes we have received Asante Kotoko letter and we will look into it and get back to them." The Normalisation Committee PRO concluded.
