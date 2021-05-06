'Fake news': Samuel Frimpong has not rejected Kotoko contract - Agent

Samuel Frimpong's agent has rejected speculation that the defender has turned down a contract extension with Asante Kotoko.
According to media reports on Wednesday, the Porcupines right-back who has been a key member of Coach Mariano Barreto’s side in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season and has few weeks left on his current contract has turned down a new three-month contract extension talks.
The report adds that he is seeking for at least a two-year deal with a monthly salary of Gh¢ 3000.
However, the player and his representatives have come out to set the record straight.
Fake news 👏— Samuel Frimpong (@sammyfrimpong_) May 5, 2021
Frimpong joined Asante Kotoko from Division One League side Bekwai Youth Academy on a three-year deal in 2019.
He was loaned out to fellow Premier League side Karela United by Asante Kotoko during the 2019/20 season which was truncated following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.
The full-back was registered by the Asante Kotoko technical handlers for their 2020/21 season’s campaign after an explosive debut season at Karela United during his short loan spell.
Frimpong has managed to feature fifteen (15) times for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League this season so far.