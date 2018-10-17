Fatau Dauda grateful to PFAG for resolving Enyimba dispute

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has shown appreciation to the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) for helping resolve the dispute with his club Enyimba.
Fatau Dauda has been absent for more than a month in Enyimba's squad for matches this season.
According to reports, Enyimba Fc has suspended the goalkeeper for misconduct and violation of the club's rules which led to him losing his place in the starting line-up to Theophilus Afelokhai.
Fatau Dauda tweeted: ''I'm using this platform to give a very big thanks to @PFAGofficial for playing a big role and also helping me out to resolved an issue with my club peacefully. The advice and the step was fantastic. God bless, long live @PFAGofficial ! Long live ghana 🇬🇭 🙏.''
The former Black Stars number 1, who joined the club in 2016 on a two deal year has rejoined the Nigerian outfit to revive his career.
