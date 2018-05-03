Fatigue played a part in our draw with Liberty- Hearts of Oak assistant Coach

Assistant Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Edward Odoom, says he believes his side inability to snatch all the maximum three point in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) game against Liberty on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, was due to fatigue.
Hearts of Oak was unable to improve the performance that gave them the famous 1-0 victory over Kotoko as they drew 0-0 with Liberty Professionals at the Cape Coast Stadium.
"We are all not happy with the results, but I could see fatigue in my team that is why the performance wasn't so good'", the assistant coach said.
"The traveling has not been easy, but after the game, we told the boys to forget and focus on the next game", Odoom told the media after the game.
Accra Hearts of Oak has adopted the Cape Coast Stadium as their new home as the Accra Sports Stadium is currently being renovated.
The club has had to travel some distances to play their games and coach Odoom believes it is having an effect on the condition of his players.
Hearts are currently eight on the League table with fifteen points.
Their next game is against Aduana Stars at the Dormaa Park.
